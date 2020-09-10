Yankton County absentee voting for the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election will begin Friday, Sept. 18 at the Auditor’s Office in the Yankton County Government Center.
Any registered voter who checked “All” or “General” on their absentee application for the June primary will receive a General Election ballot in the mail.
On Election Day, vote centers will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vote centers are Yankton City Hall, Yankton Fire Station #2, Gayville Community Center, Mayfield Store, Lesterville Fire Hall and Lewis & Clark Recreational Area.
Any persons wanting to hand deliver their ballot, may do so at the drop box on the north side of the Government Center, 321 W Third St., or inside at Auditor’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.