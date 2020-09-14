The ninth annual Team HOPE Benefit Poker Run will take place Sept. 19 from noon-1 p.m. The start point is Kozy’s, and the run finishes at Keg Bar in Tabor.
Pre-sale sweatshirts and shirts are available and orders must be placed by Sept 12.
All proceeds will go to supporting area individuals and families affected by cancer and other hardships.
For more information, contact Karen Edler at (605) 857-0133 or by email at teamHOPErocks@yahoo.com.
