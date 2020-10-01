The Market at the Meridian is not as packed as it was in September, but there are just as many products available on Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon in the city parking lot at Second and Douglas. James Dean is again providing the music for the morning.
There will be an abundance of produce and artistic items.
Market at the Meridian is Yankton’s premier farmer’s market. It is scheduled to be open weekly until Oct. 31, when a special event for the children will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in conjunction with the Meridian District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.