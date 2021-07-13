The Friends of the Yankton Community Library Used Book Bag Sale has been rescheduled from last week due to rain to this coming Saturday, July 17, on the lawn of the library, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You will be provided with a bag to fill for $2.

