‘Dia de Muertos:’ Remembrance And Celebration With Absent Loved Ones

It’s not creepy or scary. The Latin American celebration of the Day of the Dead, or Dia de Muertos, is a celebration with the spirits of friends and family who return to earth for a day.
At Halloween, communities in the United States — including Yankton — are starting to see colorfully decorated areas like altars, called ofrendas, with photos and remembrances of those who have died. Also, children and adults can be seen wearing the traditional face painting associated with the celebration of the Day of the Dead.
Also known as All Souls Day, Dia de Muertos, recurs every year on Nov. 2. It is not part of Halloween, which is, according to similar traditions, the last day of the year that evil spirits can prowl the earth before the spirits of the saints return on All Saints Day, Nov. 1.
On All Souls Day, it is believed that the spirits of the dead return from their new life to visit family and friends, Sandra Reyes, a Yankton resident who decorated her porch for Dia de Muertos, told the Press & Dakotan.
“It is a very strong tradition in our countries,” she said. “It is similar in many countries, but there are differences between countries, like, in my country — Guatemala — we do this in our houses.”
A prominent corner of Reyes’ front porch was decorated in the traditional manner to welcome the spirits of friends and family from Nov. 1-2. In Guatemala, families also decorate the graves of loved ones, Reyes said.
“People will start cleaning on Oct. 15: cleaning, painting and preparing everything,” she said. “It’s very important to put (out) the pictures (of the departed) and the water because the water represents the spirits.”
There is also food on the altar that returning loved ones liked to eat, as well as their favorite beverages, Reyes said.
“Sometimes, I put a (favorite) bar of soap that represents one of them. That’s my husband and this was his soap,” she said. “I put out candies — that’s my mom and she likes candies.”
There is fruit on the altar because her sons liked fruit, she said. Even a beloved Yankton neighbor that died was represented.
“We put out candles and we light the candles because that helps to guide the spirits,” Reyes said. “We put out water because, if they get thirsty on their way here, they have the water.”
As for food, Pan de Muerto, bread of the dead, is a traditional bread left as an offering for the spirits, she said.
“We put out the liquor that they like,” Reyes said. “My husband liked that kind of whiskey, and we have tequila and this liquor from Guatemala that’s like rum.”
The festivities begin on Nov. 1, when people go to the cemeteries and bring flowers, food, music and drink. It is a tradition of the Maya and some other native cultures for families to spend the night in the cemetery celebrating with the spirits of loved ones, she said.
For Reyes, this is one of several days that her family remembers and celebrates those that have passed on. They also celebrate birthdays, as well as the days that loved ones died and, according to belief, were born into eternal life, she said.
“It is really hard when you lose someone in your family,” Reyes said. “But, when you understand that they are going to a better life, and you celebrate with them, you always miss them, but it’s not as painful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.