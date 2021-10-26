All are welcome to the first Sacred Heart School Bingo Night of the school year. Halloween bingo night is Friday, Oct. 29, at the Sacred Heart Church Community Center in Yankton.
Pizza and refreshments are available for purchase starting at 5:45 p.m. with bingo starting promptly at 6:45 p.m.
Come out for a fun, family friendly evening of bingo. Don’t forget to wear your Halloween costume for a chance to enter your name in the prize drawings.
