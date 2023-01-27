Knox County Sheriff Don Henery reports that, during the calendar year, 2022 his office handled 111 criminal complaints; referred criminal charges to the County Attorney on 66 individuals; some individuals with more than one charge; and recovered and or helped recover $20,055 in stolen property.
Thirty arrest warrants were served in Knox County. There were 157 prisoners booked into the Knox County Jail, including people sentenced by the Knox County and District Courts, and the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Court.
The Sheriff’s Office investigated 41 vehicle accidents, investigated 20 deaths for the Knox County Coroner, processed 339 civil/criminal papers, and served 298 civil/criminal papers.
Reimbursements paid to Knox County: for mileage and fees — $11,392.17; — from Federal/(BIA) $89,279.00; — from U.S Marshall’s $1215.50; Santee Dispatching Contract; $25,000.00 -Encartele — Jail Phones; $0.00 Fingerprinting — $105.00 and Work release $0.00. Contractional Law Enforcement Services — $113,360.50.
A total of 667 vehicle inspections were done in 2022, for a total of $6,670.00; and a total of 198 Handgun Application Certificates were issued in 2022, for a total of $990.00, permit fees for services provided by the Sheriff’s Office; unpaid property tax recovered $10,563.32 for 2022; and crime commission “No Match” grant for equipment, the Sheriff’s Office, jail and patrol vehicles $101,742.14; for a total of $360,317.63 income from sheriff’s office/ jail services.
There were 1,666 calls made to the Sheriff’s Office on the 911 lines, from Jan.-Dec. 31, 2022.
All deputies exceeded the required 22 hours of continuing education per year. All jailer/dispatchers exceeded the required 18 hours of continuing education per year for a total of over 360 hours of mandatory continuing education most of which was done in the meeting room of the Knox County Courthouse and was open for all officers in northeast Nebraska to attend.
• 1-13-2023: David Henry Jr., 27, Santee — Probation Violation (Santee Sentence)
• 1-17-2023: Jason Roberts, 41, Verdigre — DUS, No Valid Registration (Knox County Warrant)
• 1-20-2023: Raenell Last Horse, 43, Sioux City — Failure to Appear (Santee Warrant)
