Knox County Sheriff Don Henery reports that, during the calendar year, 2022 his office handled 111 criminal complaints; referred criminal charges to the County Attorney on 66 individuals; some individuals with more than one charge; and recovered and or helped recover $20,055 in stolen property.

Thirty arrest warrants were served in Knox County. There were 157 prisoners booked into the Knox County Jail, including people sentenced by the Knox County and District Courts, and the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Court.

