Crossing The Goal Line: Native American Football Teams Make Major Strides In 2022

BY RANDY DOCKENDORF
This past football season, Lane Carter experienced something most football players take for granted — Friday night lights.
Marty Indian School previously played afternoon home football games because its field lacked lights. The situation changed this year with the installation of lights.
For the Braves, the night games literally brought a bright moment — and was part of a year of continued growth for Native American football in the Great Plains.
The All Nations Football Conference (ANFC), formed in 2019, includes Marty and has sought to boost Indian Country football programs. The league currently consists of 18 teams in three states.
Carter, a senior, has played football the last three years. He has literally spent his career with the ANFC, competing against a wide variety of opponents across a major geographic area.
He expressed the enthusiasm felt by Native athletes with the new conference.
“The Marty program hasn’t really been a big program over the years, due to mostly having to play 9-man ‘Ironman’ football (on the field for every play because of lack of team numbers) some seasons, but it’s been the best program hands down,” Carter said.
“It taught me to stick out the whole season whether you have … an injury, and it showed me that you don’t have to have a successful team (in terms of wins) to have fun.”
The ANFC membership includes tribal schools and public schools with at least 80% Native American enrollment. The conference’s expansion has led to the creation of two nine-man football categories broken into divisions based on geography.
The Class 9A and 9B playoffs conclude with two championship games at the DakotaDome on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion.
SEEING A NEED
The ANFC was formed to build football participation in Indian Country, where some programs have dwindled or ended altogether. In addition, the conference brings together a cultural bond and source of pride.
Superintendent Lance Witte of Lower Brule has provided the driving force in creating the conference.
“Our goal is to provide a positive experience and increase participation in the sport of football in our tribal communities,” he said. “The ANFC has seen a great enthusiasm for football in our tribal communities and rosters have increased in size, providing a much better experience for our athletes.”
In many ways, the 2022 season marked great strides for the league, Witte said.
“We are pleased with how the conference has evolved,” he said. “Our inaugural season had 12 teams participating. This year we had 18 teams represented, and our footprint has expanded into Nebraska and North Dakota.”
Witte credits not only the work of member schools but also the support of other entities. He cited the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA), South Dakota Scorefeed, Live Ticket and, most recently, South Dakota Public Broadcasting (SDPB) coverage of championship games.
FORMING A PARTNERSHIP
SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos credited Witte and others with taking the initiative in forming the All Nations Football Conference.
“The conference has been very successful,” Swartos said. “Many programs who had stopped competing or were on the verge of stopping the football program have been able to re-start their programs and grow them back to healthy participation numbers.”
All Nations schools in South Dakota remain part of the SDHSAA in all ways except for their football playoffs, Swartos said.
“They’ve essentially declared themselves ineligible for our playoffs and hold their own playoffs instead,” he said. “They came to our board with this plan in an effort to build participation numbers, and the board supported it, as did we as a staff.
“Randy Soma at our office assigns officials for all of their contests and helps them with scheduling, but the All-Nations Conference Board ultimately handles the scheduling and playoffs. We provide whatever support they need.”
Because of logistical issues, the ANFC championship games are held a week ahead of the SDHSAA title games. Swartos believes it’s important the ANFC teams play their championship games in the DakotaDome, like the other schools.
“Because of the historical struggles in football for many of the ANFC schools, many of their athletes would go unnoticed,” he said. “Having the football championship in the DakotaDome and televised allows these great athletes to also receive the attention they deserve and hopefully helps those students see the same opportunities to compete at higher levels as other students.”
GROWING LOCAL PROGRAMS
Marty head coach Jay Maynard used the example of the night games as a step forward in the total “Game Day” experience for his players and fans.
“The lights and new scoreboard really help the school and program, as well,” he said. “First, we can actually play later games after the school day like many of the other teams do across the state. Prior to these lights, Marty would have to have games early in the afternoon to account for games that could go past the hours of natural sunlight.
“The other benefit is that in football, playing under the light brings a different intensity to games. Players feel like they are special.”
Witte credited the schools for upgrading their football resources.
“It’s great that Marty and other schools have made improvements to their football facilities, which shows a commitment from our tribal communities in support of their football programs,” he said.
“We have a wide spectrum of fields across our league. Most have made continuous improvements to their fields. Some don’t have lights, and our Nebraska schools have amazing facilities with artificial turf surfaces and all the amenities.”
Swartos has seen an upswing in football interest among Native American schools and athletes. He cited Marty as an example.
“Marty was a program who had not played in many years, and it is great to see their program back up and running,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to attend one of their home games in the first ANFC season, and seeing the excitement it brought to have football being played on a Friday was an amazing experience.”
NUMBERS ISSUES
Even teams that don’t notch many victories have seen large increases in their rosters — leading back to Carter’s “Iron Man” comment.
Prior to the ANFC formation, many Native American teams ran into difficulties building up player numbers, affecting competitiveness and raising safety concerns.
In Marty’s case, Maynard found himself fielding a skeleton team. His squad participated in the Great Plains Conference (GPC), sending the Braves’ thin roster against multiple state powerhouse teams, he added.
“Our definition of Ironman Football is having between 9-15 varsity players and not having a way to substitute our players who need rest or are injured,” he said. “In previous years while in the GPC, I have finished games with only eight healthy players. We have also started games with 11 players total, including middle school players willing to play against seniors and juniors.”
Prior to the ANFC, Marty was usually outmanned, Maynard said.
“We were playing state champion AA, A, and B schools with rosters of 25-35 or more players for many of the seasons that we were in the Great Plains Conference,” he said.
“Additionally, when the (SDHSAA) started taking over schedules (for the entire state), we lost our games against Lower Brule, the only Native team that we played in football. We were instead given another large school team in the local area.”
The situation became a downward spiral, Maynard said.
“Given these factors, it was difficult to put and keep a team together,” he said. “Many of our students didn’t see any motivating factors to go out and play football against all of these other teams.”
The timing of the football season provided another roadblock to success compared to most opponents, Maynard said. Whereas many South Dakota schools start practice in mid-August and were playing games that month, many tribal schools do not start classes until after Labor Day.
“In many of the years we played in the GPC, it was a losing battle,” he said. “This is particularly true since we rely heavily on off-reservation students to make enough for a team. Our composition, depending on the year, is half local students and half dormitory students.”
Marty wasn’t alone in its situation, Swartos said.
“Our system led to several disadvantages for many of the (Native American) teams, particularly the ones with residential facilities, as many did not have students moving in and starting school until our schedule was several weeks into the season,” he said.
“This put them at a disadvantage from the start and over the years it resulted in a compounding problem within their programs with participation. The ANFC schedule allows a shift in contest dates and has resulted in a dramatic increase in participation — some of 60% or more.”
The ANFC schools share many of the same issues, Maynard said.
“Those issues include limited contact during the off-season, transportation issues to and from practice prior to school starting, not having all of our players available within the first practices of the season due to transportation and boarding issues, and not having the proper medical clearance paperwork to start their first days of scheduled practice,” he said.
NATIVE PRIDE
The ANFC not only addresses those issues but also brings together a cultural bond, Maynard said.
“The respect and fellowship that they receive from their fellow tribal athletes keep them wanting to come back,” he said. “For example, our first game in 2019 was a cold and wet game at Tiospa Zina Tribal School. Both teams played hard against one another, but in the end, Tiospa Zina beat Marty by four points.
“After we did the shaking of hands, they invited all of us to stay in the center of their field and have a prayer circle and sing a Dakotah prayer song. On many other occasions, even though we fight hard on the field, teams want to get together and take a commemorative picture with the two teams.”
The football uniforms also show Native American pride, Maynard said. The varsity game pants incorporate the Brave profile symbolizing the team.
“The jerseys have two Dakota phrases. The front has the words ‘Sina Sapa’, which means Black Robe. They called (the town and school) Marty that because Marty used to be a Catholic boarding school. The Black Robe is talking about the priests,” he said. “The second word that runs between the shoulder blades on the back of the jerseys is ‘Ohitika,’ which means Brave.”
Shortly after it was launched, the ANFC schools — along with those across the nation — found themselves facing the COVID-19 pandemic, Witte said. The league picked up Todd County and Pine Ridge, which were re-grouping their teams after not competing for a year.
In response to the pandemic, the league moved its fall 2020 season to spring 2021 with eight teams participating, Witte said. The fall 2021 season signaled the start of teams seeking to rebuild their program numbers.
Maynard dealt with roster issues in 2022. His team started with about 35 players, but the number dwindled to 14 varsity students and four middle school players by the end of the season.
In order to build up the Marty team, Maynard sees the need to develop a youth program and re-energize the middle school program. With ANFC schools long distances apart, Marty will need to seek local competition in scheduling middle school and junior varsity programs, he said.
The ANFC expansion to other states “helps to build the brand,” Maynard said.
“We welcome competition from other states,” he said. “The conference sometimes runs into scheduling issues and different state rules, but for the most part, it seems that each school in the ANFC is able to compete with little to no logistical issues.”
Witte has already focused on the ANFC’s future direction. He plans to reach out to other schools next spring in South Dakota and other states. In addition, he plans to talk with the South Dakota, Nebraska and North Dakota activities associations.
“I hear good things from our tribal schools and the impact the ANFC has made on their communities and the excitement around the sport of football,” he said.
The ANFC has experienced growing pains and now faces crucial decisions, Swartos said. Those issues including whether to continue the league’s expansion and whether its teams are built back enough to re-join the SDHSAA playoff program, he said.
“We will support the All-Nations Conference for as long as it exists, because at the end of the day, it’s good for kids,” he said.
———
Class 9A includes Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa and Standing Rock (N.D.) in the Central Division; Little Wound, Pine Ridge and Red Cloud in the West Division; and Flandreau Indian, St. Francis, Todd County and Winnebago (Nebraska) in the East Division.
Class 9B consists of Crow Creek, Lower Brule, Marty and McLaughlin in the Central Division, Crazy Horse, Oelrichs and Takini in the West Division; and Omaha Nation (Nebraska) and Tiospa Zina in the East Division.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.