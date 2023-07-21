PIERRE — The Study Committee on Sustainable Models for Long Term Care will hold their third meeting of the 2023 Interim on Thursday, July 27, at 9 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Study Committee on Sustainable Models for Long Term Care is chaired by Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) with vice chair Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt (R-Sioux Falls). Members will receive information on the Dakota @ Home program; hear an explanation of the Medicaid Application content and process; and hold breakout sessions for workgroups on community-based services, location and infrastructure, innovation, workforce, and regulatory issues.
