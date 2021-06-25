Calvary Baptist, Discovery Church, First Assembly, and Restore Church are joining forces to bring “Christmas in July” to Yankton.
Gospel Focused Association of Ministries (G-FAM) is a group of gospel-centered, gospel-focused and gospel-motivated churches.
While they are separated by leadership, organization, denominations and a vast array of secondary doctrinal differences, they are committed to one another’s success and joint effort to saturate Yankton and the surrounding area with the gospel. They want to do as much together that can be done to make the love of Jesus known to the greater Yankton area.
On July 17, the G-FAM is assembling to take on Yankton’s greatest needs (or as many as possible), including: painting, mowing, trash pickup, constructing fences, moving furniture, walk the dogs, do dishes, rearrange furniture, hang a painting and organizing storage units. Whatever the need, G-FAM plans to, in the words of Larry the Cable Guy, “Get ‘er done.”
“We are so excited to be a part of this,” said Errin Mulberry, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church. “We at Calvary want people in this community to know that we love Jesus, and because of that, we love people, even those we’ve never met. We cannot wait to show the love of Jesus by putting ‘our money where our mouth is’ and coming out in numbers to serve people with needs in the community. I know there are many people who have physical needs that cannot be met on their own. We as a church and as a part of G-FAM want to put our faith into action and make a difference in people’s lives.”
Cory Kitch, pastor of Discovery Church said Jesus “tells us plainly that there is one great command: Love God with all our heart, soul, strength and mind. Then He says the second command is like the first: Love your neighbor as yourself.
“Our desire with Christmas in July is to show love to our neighbors and to do it in a way that puts the attention on the good news of Christ’s sacrifice for sinners like us. ... We are looking forward to serving the community in this way with other believers who treasure this good news.”
Jeff Mueller, pastor of Restore Church said, “Meeting the immediate physical needs of people is a key component of sharing the love of Jesus with our community. You see this so often when Jesus ministered to people. He cared for their soul through spiritual teaching and cared for the people’s immediate physical needs as he did so. ... We hope this event is a grand gesture to our community that embodies that very aspect of Jesus’ ministry.
“This is more than a Calvary, Discovery, First Assembly, Restore project,” Mueller added. “It is God’s people loving the community and literally showing them, ‘we’re here for you. In Jesus’ name, we love you.’ That’s what I hope the community can get out of this event.
Ray Lail, pastor of Assembly of God, cited the words of Booker T. Washington: “Those who are happiest are those who do the most for others.”
Lail added, “Christmas in July gives us the opportunity to link arms with fellow Christ-followers and follow the example of Jesus by serving our community.”
———
If you want to volunteer, suggest a need or have a need, visit g-fam.org. Click on the emblem, “Christmas in July.”
