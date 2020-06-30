Yankton Woman Skips Bomb-Threat Sentencing

CENTER, Neb. — A Yankton woman has added to her legal problems by not showing up in court Tuesday for sentencing on a bomb threat.
Christi Johnson, 34, had pleaded guilty to making a bomb threat last August that resulted in the evacuation of two Creighton, Nebraska, schools.
She was scheduled for sentencing Tuesday in Knox County District Court. However, she failed to appear before Judge Mark A. Johnson.
As part of a deal with prosecutors, Johnson pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to one count of threatening the use of explosives, a Class 4 felony. The crime carries the maximum punishment of up to two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.
In making the threatening call, Johnson allegedly used the phrase, “Robert said there is a bomb in the school,” according to court records.
At the time, Sioux City television station KCAU reported Johnson made the bomb threat as a diversion for her ex-boyfriend, who was the object of a manhunt underway in the Creighton area. The television report didn’t list the man’s name, but the bomb threat and school evacuations came at the same time that authorities were searching in nearby cornfields for Kevin Asbury of Creighton.
Asbury, who was out on bond from a previous arrest, ran from law enforcement officers after they pulled over the vehicle in which he was riding northwest of Creighton.
Johnson allegedly made the threatening call to the Creighton Community Schools, which was evacuated immediately. Students were taken to a nearby church where they were reunited with their parents.
Because the call was generic in nature, St. Ludger’s Elementary School in Creighton was notified of the threat. The students at the Catholic school were evacuated and taken to the Creighton Fire Hall.
A Nebraska State Patrol K-9 dog and handler swept through both schools but didn’t find any bombs or other explosives. The buildings were declared safe, and students and staff could return the next day.
In response to the Creighton bomb threat, the neighboring Bloomfield school district went into a lock-out for the rest of the day.
Law enforcement traced the threatening call to Johnson and questioned her in Yankton, where she confessed to the crime. She later turned herself in to the Knox County Jail in Center.
In exchange for her guilty plea, the state dismissed the second count of false reporting, a Class I misdemeanor. The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
The formal sentencing will wait until Johnson appears personally in court, according to Knox County District Court Clerk Matt Fischer.
Knox County Attorney John Thomas serves as prosecutor, while Norfolk, Neb., attorney Frederick “Fritz” Bartell serves as Johnson’s defense lawyer.
Thomas did not respond to a Press & Dakotan request for comment by press time.
