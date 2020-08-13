Open Season

Within two weeks, students at Mount Marty University will step foot inside two new facilities that officials say will rival any within the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).
Work is nearly complete on the $15 million Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse and a $4.5 million yet-to-be named residence hall, both of which will be ready to open in time for the fall semester which will begin Aug. 24.
Years of planning, fundraising and constructing has come down to a few weeks.
“It’s taken a lot of work and time and effort from many people,” athletic director Chris Kassin said. “Everyone came together to make this a reality.”
Not only does the fieldhouse feature an eight-lane, 200-meter track and practice space for other Mount Marty athletic programs, it includes a state-of-the-art, 7,500-square-foot weight training and fitness facility through a partnership with GREATLife. Also included is 3,000 square feet of space to be utilized by Avera Sports powered by “Coach Rozy.”
Next to the fieldhouse is a new 96-bed residence hall, which features private and semi-private suites over three floors.
All of the amenities of the new fieldhouse will provide the kinds of resources to Mount Marty student-athletes necessary for them to compete for conference titles, according to Chad Altwine, the MMU vice president of operations.
“We’ll be competitive with anyone in the GPAC,” Altwine told the Press & Dakotan last week during a tour of the new facilities. “From a recruitment and retention standpoint, we’ll be right there with anyone.
“It also makes us competitive with other bigger schools.”
The fitness area will be open to both Mount Marty students and staff and Yankton residents, which will provide a connection between the students and members of the community, according to Kassin.
“It’s a place that complements the mission of the university and fosters interaction between everyone, from athletes to community members,” he said.
The start of the fall semester was moved up a week and the semester will conclude before the Thanksgiving break, because of COVID-19.
“We’ve been busy, but everything has gone well, even with everything happening with COVID,” Altwine said.
Work still continues on small areas of the fieldhouse, including main signage outside of the east entrance facing campus. Sidewalks are in place to connect the fieldhouse and adjacent residence hall, as well as the west end of campus to the new facilities.
“The hope is to tie the whole campus together,” Altwine said. “That’s the long-term goal, at least, and I’m really excited to see that.”
The official ribbon cutting ceremony for the fieldhouse will be held Sept. 18 from 4-6 p.m., and that event will be open to the public. By that point, both returning students and new students at Mount Marty will have been able to enjoy the new features of the facility.
“It’s going to be fun to see everyone’s reaction when they see it for the first time, especially those returning students,” Kassin said. “The new students probably don’t know about some of our facility struggles over the years.”
With only one athletic facility (Laddie E. Cimpl Arena) on campus, athletes have had to juggle time for practice space — some have gone early in the morning and others have had to wait until late into the night.
Those headaches will be alleviated in the fieldhouse, according to Kassin.
“Cimpl has been the mainstay for a long time,” he said. “We’ve even had teams practicing in the library gym. Our teams have had to balance practices at all hours of the day, and that’s not conducive to our students’ academic successes.”
