A new arrest has been made in the 2019 death of a Yankton woman.
According to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, De’Von Taye Lopez, 22, Yankton — the brother of the man originally arrested in the case last year — was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree murder and manslaughter in the first-degree after being indicted by a grand jury in the death of Deborah Lynn Schock.
Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Rothschadl told the Press & Dakotan that the case is being handled by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.
On Sept. 7, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a mobile home located on Vote St. in rural Yankton County at 11:44 a.m. for a report of a death. Family members had discovered Schock, 61, deceased in her residence. A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim had been deceased for several days.
The death was deemed suspicious and an investigation was launched
An autopsy was conducted in Sioux Falls. According to the affidavit of probable cause for warrantless arrest filed in the case, the autopsy found that Schock had injuries consistent with strangulation.
Originally, Dylon Tate Lopez was arrested and charged, but the case against him was dropped.
Despite numerous attempts for comment, the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s office did not elaborate on why the case was dropped.
