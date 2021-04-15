A “Plan of Merger” learning session to discuss the proposed merger between the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce and Yankton Area Progressive Growth (YAPG) will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 19, at Discovery Church, 205 W. Third St. Registration is recommended but not required.
There will also be a virtual option via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Registration is required to obtain the Zoom link. Private and/or additional meetings can also be scheduled by calling the Chamber at (605) 665-3636 or email nancy@yanktonsd.com.
The Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce and YAPG (Yankton Area Progressive Growth) is presenting a proposed Plan of Merger for the two organizations to their respective memberships. After several months of review led by a joint exploration committee, both boards have approved to move forward with a membership vote on the Plan of Merger. Ballots were mailed out to the respective members in good standing of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce and YAPG April 14 and must be returned to the Chamber/YAPG office (803 E 4th Street) by noon April 30.
