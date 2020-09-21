Incidents
• A report was received at 3:14 p.m. Friday of vandalism at the Westside Park skate park.
• A report was received at 6:22 p.m. Friday of the theft of items from a store on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:03 p.m. Friday of an assault on W. 12th St.
• A report was received at 2:49 p.m. Saturday of an assault on Pine St.
• A report was received at 1:42 a.m. Sunday of a fight on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 10:47 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 10:49 a.m. Sunday of the theft of a phone in Yankton.
• A report was received at 5:26 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Whiting Dr.
• A report was received at 8:44 p.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:27 p.m. Sunday of a business burglary on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:12 a.m. Friday of a sex crime in Yankton County.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
