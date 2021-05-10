PIERRE — The best and brightest from the Class of 2021 were recognized for their academic achievements during their high school career.
Recently, Gov. Kristi Noem and the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) honored students who were identified as the top 1% of their senior class, from the state’s public, private and tribal schools as part of the 31st annual Academic Excellence Recognition event.
“Because of South Dakota’s bright young students, our future is very bright,” Noem said. “Many of these academic high achievers will become our next generation of leaders.”
Students designated as their high school’s honoree(s) received a certificate, South Dakota pin and the opportunity to meet and have their photo taken with Noem.
“As they embark on the next step in their lives, I want to take this opportunity to congratulate all of them, wish them the very best, and let them know that the entire state of South Dakota is very proud of what they’ve accomplished,” Noem added.
ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany reiterated the governor’s sentiment.
“This group of students has excelled in the classroom and beyond,” he said. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to recognize their academic accomplishments and look forward to seeing them thrive as future leaders of this state.”
The event was sponsored by the School Administrators of South Dakota, South Dakota Board of Regents, South Dakota Education Association and Wellmark South Dakota.
Area honorees include:
• Alcester-Hudson School District — Jaxon Doering
• Andes Central School District — Avery Schacht
• Armour School District — Corbin Fuoss
• Avon School District — Kristen Namminga
• Beresford School District — Laura Anne Bogue
• Bon Homme School District — Kaleb Kubal
• Centerville School District — Haley Meyer
• Dakota Valley School District — Lauren Okine
• Elk Point-Jefferson School District — Zariah Zevenbergen
• Freeman School District — Madeline Hofer
• Freeman Academy — Titus Roesler
• Gayville-Volin School District — Grace Gustad
• Irene-Wakonda School District — Emma McDonald
• Marion School District — Kristen Wieman
• Marty Indian School — Connie Bruguier
• Menno School District — Brady Fergen
• Parker School District — Elizabeth Gullikson
• Parkston School District — Elizabeth Kinneberg
• Platte-Geddes School District — Taryn Starr
• Scotland School District — Kennedy Bietz
• Tripp-Delmont School District — Aletheia Underhile
• Vermillion School District — Dillon Gestring
• Viborg-Hurley School District — Grant Mikkelsen
• Wagner Community School District — Michelle Soukup
• Yankton School District — Maddison Barnhart, Audrey Paulson, Emily Rafferty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.