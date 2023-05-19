In recognition of National Water Safety Month, Yankton County Search and Rescue is hosting a children’s life jacket giveaway Wednesday, May 24, to promote youth water safety.
As time for summer recreation approaches, the event will serve as an important reminder that wearing a life jacket is a key part of drowning prevention. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are over 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings in the U.S. each year and it is the leading cause of unintentional injury related death for children ages 1-4.
