At its meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission will continue its review of development incentives and processes.
In new business, the City Commission will hear an informational presentation and review by Graham Forbes, auditor with Williams & Co. P. C., of the 2021 City of Yankton Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports (CAFR).
Also Monday, the commission will consider approving a recommended increase in firefighter call pay stipend to $30 per call and drill, retroactive to the first of the year.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the City of Yankton Community Meeting Room (114), at 1200 West 21st Street in the Career Manufacturing Technical Education Academy (CMTEA), formerly known as RTEC.
