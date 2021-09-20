100 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 21, 1921
• The teachers in the city schools who were here last year entertained the new teachers at the high school gymnasium last evening. They all went back to childhood days in the games they played, and had a mighty good time, they said. Refreshments were served at the close of the evening.
• L.W. Battin has bought a lot on Green Street and will have work started at once on the construction of a $3,500 home.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, September 21, 1946
• The importance of proper crop rotation procedures was pointed out to more than 40 Clay County farmers who attended the tour of corn and soybean demonstration test plots here recently. Especially important to the group were discussions of corn root disease and soybean varieties, according to Les Zeiler, county extension agent.
• Organized labor groups in Yankton affiliated with the American Federation of Labor held a meeting in the city hall dugout Friday night to form a central labor committee for the city.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 21, 1971
• A mighty big fish, a silver or blue catfish estimated at about 65 pounds, was caught by Rudy Mehlhaff of Scotland on a setline on the Missouri near Gayville. It was caught with a 10-inch chub as bait.
• When Yankton High School’s 43rd Arickara homecoming parade winds its way through town Friday afternoon, Oct. 1, it will be headed by David M. Fischer, English instructor, who has been selected as parade marshal.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, September 21, 1996
• A Yankton couple is showing their appreciation to the high school with a thank you that might well resonate a lifetime. Dr. Duane and Kay Reaney this week presented the school district with a $37,000 Steinway grand piano. It will be used primarily in the new 1,000-seat theater at the Yankton High School/Summit Activity Center.
• Children ages 5-18 will be learning how to catch the big ones next Saturday. The Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery is hosting a “Children’s Fishing Derby” at the hatchery just off Highway 52. They will be providing poles and gear, and area sponsors will be providing bait and prizes for everyone.
