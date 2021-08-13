PIERRE — The South Dakota Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hold their fifth meeting of the 2021 interim on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at 9 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations is co-chaired by Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) and Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls). Among the items that will be discussed are:
• reports on diversity offices and the Senate Bill 55 Task Force;
• an overview of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Plan;
• an update on civics and history program funding (Senate Bill 64 supplemental appropriation);
• activation and financing of the National Guard for Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC);
• short-term compensation at the State Penitentiary;
• the costs associated with the State Penitentiary investigation;
• and compensation and staffing at the Human Services Center and the S.D. Developmental Center.
The full agenda is available online: https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/220471.pdf.
