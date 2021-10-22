A Global Triumph For Yankton

Things are a little quieter at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center and Riverside Park as fall sets in on Yankton.
Just a month ago, these places became the center of the archery universe. As part of a trifecta of international archery events and tournaments in Yankton, they played host to hundreds of athletes, dignitaries, coaches and other support staff from 85 countries while giving the city international exposure.
This week, local archery officials discussed those events and their impacts with the Press & Dakotan.
GREAT FEEDBACK
Last month, Yankton played host to the 54th World Archery Congress, followed immediately by the Hyundai World Archery Championships and the Hyundai Archery World Cup Finals.
Event Director Brittany Salonen said these events were a huge success overall.
“We were able to get pretty much everyone to the event(s) that was able to come,” she said. “Community-wise, it was great. It was a safe event in terms of COVID and health and safety.”
Stephanie Moser, Events and Community Outreach Director, said attendees were very happy with what they saw from the community.
“Everybody really enjoyed being here,” she said. “I talked to quite a few archers who just loved that they would go out to stores or a restaurant, and people would just stop and welcome them, wish them good luck or ask them how they did. I think that was a little different for them. I don’t know if they’re necessarily used to going into communities that are so embracing of the activity that’s going on.”
But it wasn’t just the officials and athletes enjoying the experience.
The weekend of the Hyundai World Archery Championships featured Archery Fest, a community celebration at Riverside Park which — in addition to being the venue for the finals of the Championships and World Cup — played host to vendors, family activities, a performance by Brule and a Saturday evening fireworks show from the deck of the Meridian Bridge. The finals venue even came complete with a replica of Mount Rushmore.
“We had a lot of really great community feedback with kids and families, the food trucks and vendors,” Salonen said. “I think everyone had a really good time. … It was a great, free event for the community, and they got to come down and see world-class archery for free and enjoy all of the activities.”
NFAA Foundation President Bruce Cull said there were many unique elements of having the trifecta of events in one place in succession, but one of the most unusual parts was the venue in which the congress was held.
“Having the congress here — which is something that’s only been held in the United States once before — with all the powers and the legislative (bodies) of all the archery sports in the world coming to see this facility, there was a lot of firsts,” he said. “These things are held in big convention centers, and to come here and be in something of their own really sunk into them. They were in an archery-specific facility having their archery-specific meeting, and there’s never been one where they’re able to do that at. To add the real icing to the cake, they also were in the world’s largest archery center in, of all places, Yankton, South Dakota.”
VOLUNTEERS AND PARTICIPANTS
None of these three events would have happened without an army of volunteers.
According to Cull, in spite of hardships endured over the last couple of years, the region provided help in droves.
“I would say it’s not an underestimate to say we had 500 volunteers,” he said.
Salonen said that it differed a little from past tournaments, which have been largely centered in the summer.
“You’ll notice if you look back to 2015, we probably had double that,” she said. “But, we were in the fall, so we lost a lot of kids and teachers. Then the people that did volunteer did significantly more shifts each. So, we probably had the same amount of volunteer hours but with less people just because of the time of year.”
They noted that help was received from a number of groups, including the Yankton High School softball team and the Yankton Volunteer Fire Department.
As for the number of archery delegates, competitors and other participants, Cull said the number was more than 800 people from 85 countries.
Moser said getting a solid number for each event is a little more difficult than during other tournaments.
“In the past, it was an isolated event that we did,” she said. “These were three separate events that overlapped and crossed over, so that makes getting that concrete number harder.”
LOCAL IMPACT
It’s hard to overstate the impact that the events had on the city of Yankton itself.
This was exemplified by a story Cull told about having dinner with World Archery president Dr. Ugur Erdner during the event trifecta.
“We went to a local restaurant and I happened to talk to one of the owners of that restaurant, and I said, ‘It must’ve been pretty good,’” he said. “He said, ‘Yeah, we took in $500 worth of (vouchers).’ I thought to myself, ‘That’s cool.’ Our bill was $550, and there weren’t any vouchers, and the entire place was full of archers.”
In another instance, Cull said Hyundai — the main sponsor of two of the events — had a display car in Riverside Park that was constantly detailed by local people.
Salonen said that this was a common practice for many facets of the events.
“It’s cool to have outside vendors come in and they ask us for local people to come in and do that,” she said. “We’re able to recommend local detailers or local businesses.”
One place this really showed was in the latest release of sales tax figures. Released earlier this week, the month of September saw Yankton take in $1,000,776 — a 12.11% rise over the same month in 2020. The reporting period runs from mid-September through mid-October and would have included all three events.
City Manager Amy Leon even told the Press & Dakotan this week that the archery events were among the reasons for such a successful month.
“I think we can definitely say some of the things that happened in our community in September helped contribute,” she said. “The World Archery events helped us out in terms of sales tax.”
Cull said having these international events outside of the peak tourism season can be valuable in a number of facets.
“One of the really cool parts, especially for Yankton, is we’ve been able to go after these events on our shoulder seasons,” he said. “If we have these tournaments between Memorial Day and Labor Day, it’s a logistical nightmare on top of what we have because we’ve already got big tourism here.”
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Large events tend to have a few hiccups here and there.
However, the congress and dual tournaments mostly went off without a hitch.
However, Salonen said there was the reality of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to deal with.
“COVID played a big role in this in terms of availability of supplies, bus transportation, staffing of busses,” she said. “Even paint — we did paint on the fields — and paint was weeks and weeks out when normally you can get it in two or three days. … You’d purchase something, and you’d be excited. ‘OK, I can check that off my list.’ Then a week later, they’d call you and say, ‘Sorry, we don’t have that in stock.’ So it’s back on the list, you find another supplier and the same thing happens.”
Moser said that the events were subject to some of the struggles being felt in the wider world.
“It felt like it took two or three times as much work to get one thing done because of supply and demand and shortages that aren’t just here, that are everywhere,” she said.
However, the archery events did not seem to have any issues with people contracting or spreading COVID.
WHAT’S NEXT
While all is mostly quiet now at the archery complex, it’s assured that it won’t be forever.
Cull said the next international event is already on the horizon.
“A year from right now, we’ll have just finished the World Field (Championships),” he said. “The World Field Championship was the one we were scheduled to have in 2020 and got postponed because of COVID.”
He’s even keeping the door open to hosting an Archery Fest in the future.
“It’s something we’ve all thought about,” he said. “I think the potential is there to have an Archery Fest again.”
That leaves plenty of time to reflect on what this slate of events has ultimately meant to the area.
“It’s very humbling to see how well the community supports something like this, from retail to restaurants, to volunteers to our hotel industry rolling out the red carpet,” Moser said. “Just the comprehensive touches that the community has on an event like this is incredible. It’s just truly an honor and a privilege to be a part of big events like this.”
