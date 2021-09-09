PIERRE — The Central Plains Dairy Foundation (CPDF) is now accepting applications for the Lon and Kathy Tonneson Dairy Leadership Scholarship and the Central Plains Dairy Foundation (CPDF) Dairy Scholarships Grant. Applications are due Sept. 15.
Established in 2019 by Tracey and Brian Erickson, this year marks the third year of the Lon and Kathy Tonneson Dairy Leadership Scholarship. The scholarship honors Lon and Kathy for their dedication to growing the dairy industry. Students who have completed at least one semester in a post-secondary college or university, pursuing a degree in agriculture with an emphasis in agriculture communication and/or leadership, are eligible for this scholarship. Preference will be given to applicants in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
The CPDF Dairy Scholarships grant program is available to organizations and schools who wish to provide scholarships to dairy students. Students must be attending a two or four-year college that offers one or more dairy education programs. This grant, and subsequent scholarships, are intended for up-and-coming young leaders in the dairy industry. Awardees must attend a post-secondary school in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota or South Dakota.
Information about the scholarship and grant programs and applications are available online at centralplainsdairyfoundation.org.
For additional information about the Central Plains Dairy Foundation, call 605-412-8403 or email foundation@centralplainsdairyexpo.com.
