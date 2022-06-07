What difference does a vote make?
A great deal, when it came to Tuesday’s primary election for South Dakota.
In the Legislature, District 16 and 19 races were going down to the wire in determining who would advance to the November general election.
And two recounts are possible in Vermillion for the mayor and school board races.
• DISTRICT 16 — The district has been redrawn to include portions of Turner, Lincoln and Union counties.
Counting was still continuing as of 11:20 p.m., with 12 completed precincts and 13 partially completed precincts reporting out of 26.
In the Senate race, the Republican primary continued back and forth with Jim Bolin of Canton leading Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley 1,617-1,493. The GOP winner will face Democrat Donn Larson of Hudson and independent Brian Burge of Marion.
In the House race, Republicans were choosing two candidates. At the latest count, Karla Lems and Kevin Jensen, both of Canton, were holding the top two spots with 1,686 and 1,652, followed by Richard Vasgaard of Centerville with 1,497.
The top two candidates advance to the general election against Democrat Matt Ness of Canton.
Bolin and Jensen have previously represented District 16. Rasmussen and Vasgaard both formerly served in District 17 but were moved into the new district.
• DISTRICT 19 — This district now includes Hanson, McCook, Hutchinson and Bon Homme counties and a portion of Turner County.
In the House race, the Republican primary features a crowded field of five candidates seeking the two seats.
In the District 19 GOP primary for SD House, Jessica Bahmuller of Alexandria and Drew Peterson of Salem advance with 2,229 and 1,660, respectively. They were followed by Caleb Finck of Tripp 1,512, Michael Boyle of Parkston 1,465 and Roger Hofer of Bridgewater 513.
Finck formerly served District 21 but was moved into his new district.
Two new House members are guaranteed, as Richard Vasgaard of Centerville now resides in District 16 and Kent Peterson of Salem, the House Majority Leader, has been term limited and isn’t running for the Senate.
AREA COUNTIES
The following is a list of area county candidates, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.
• BON HOMME — The lone Republican primary contest came in the District 5 race for county commission, where Brett Jay Romkema of Springfield defeated Ole Olson Jr. of Avon 197-61. No Democrats sought the four-year term for the office.
A new commissioner was guaranteed, as incumbent Russ Jelsma of Springfield didn’t run for re-election.
• CLAY — In the contest for at-large county commission seats, both Republicans and Democrats held primary races.
GOP voters picked David Thiesse with 712 and James Bohnsack, with 428. The third candidate, Glenn Pulse, finished with 331.
Democratic voters selected Geoffrey Gray-Lobe with 905 and Constance Moore Nelsen with 801. The third candidate, Micheal P. Manning, finished with 751.
• DOUGLAS — In the GOP primary for sheriff, Chris Reitsma-Lau of Kimball won the election with 617 votes, followed by Shane Niewenhuis of Corsica with 360 and Dustin Palmquist of Harrison with 62.
With no general election opponent, Reitsma-Lau automatically wins the four-year term.
The current sheriff, Jim Severson, is serving an appointment to complete the term of Jon Coler who resigned from office. Severson announced he wasn’t running for the new four-year term.
• HUTCHINSON — The Republican primary for sheriff pitted two Freeman residents, with Maurice Waltner defeating Barron Nankivel 1,286-243. With no general election opponent, Waltner claims the spot vacated by incumbent Jim Zeeb’s retirement.
----
NON-PARTISAN
• ANDES CENTRAL: In the Andes Central school board race, incumbent Michael Dangel and challenger Joshua Kaczor claimed the two, 3-year seats with a respective 91 and 74 votes. The third candidate, incumbent Tammy Swanson, finished with 69.
Dangel and Kaczor will take their oaths of office at the July 11 regular board meeting, according to Business Manager Susan Johnson.
Tuesday’s school board election drew 127 of 1,314 registered voters for 9.6% turnout.
The 127 ballots cast consisted of 118 at the polls and nine absentee ballots, with no provisional ballots.
• VERMILLION; In the mayoral race, Jon Cole defeated Kelsey Collier-Wise 1,060-1,035 in a contest flagged for a possible recount.
In the City Council race, the following alderman races were decided:
In the Central Ward, Katherine Price defeated Carson Merkwan 187-96.
In the Northeast Ward, Julia Hellwege defeated Ryan Church 106-98.
In the Northwest Ward, Mike Murra defeated Leslie Gerrish 288-274.
In the school board race, voters Mark Winegar and Jacob Skelton grabbed the top two spots with 1,194 and 941 votes, respectively, in a race flagged for a possible recount. They were followed by Bess Vlaisavljevich 887, Jan Berkhout 514 and Cynthia Hardman with 458.
