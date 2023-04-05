Economics Chief Resigns Amid Conflict Questions

Tony Goins announced his resignation Wednesday as director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. He’s pictured here at a press conference last year with then Gov. Pete Ricketts.

 Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb.  — The state’s top economic developer, Tony Goins, announced his resignation Wednesday morning amid questions about conflicts of interest between his state job and co-ownership of a Lincoln cigar lounge.

The concerns, raised in stories by the Nebraska Examiner, were not mentioned in a statement from Gov. Jim Pillen in accepting the resignation of Goins, who had served as director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development since 2019.

