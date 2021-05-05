Lewis and Clark Recreation Area (L&CRA) programs are up and running for the 2021 season.
You will need a park entrance license to attend most programs throughout the year and they are now available for purchase.
L&CRA is hosting a Mother’s Day craft for all ages on Saturday, May 8, from 1-3 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
On Sunday, May 9, in honor of Mother’s Day, park entrance and fishing licenses are not required. Enjoy a free day at the park on the trails, disc golf courses and beaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.