Blow Hard: Recent Winds Not All That Unusual

It’s been little secret that it’s been windy the last few days.
Yankton has seen several days where wind gusts have reached nearly 50 miles per hour.
Amanda Penning, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, told the Press & Dakotan Friday that there is a good reason for that.
“The reason why it’s been quite a bit windier the last few days is because we’ve had several really strong storm systems come through, and that’s kind of what generates the wind,” she said.
However, she said that it’s more of an illusion that wind conditions have been abnormal this spring.
“As far as windier than normal, some of that has to do with recency bias,” she said. “It’s been windy the last few days so it feels like it’s been windier for longer. The way we track winds has changed recently — modern understanding of meteorology and weather has changed how we track the winds —so it’s hard to quantify it in a meaningful way now.”
That isn’t to say that there haven’t been high winds over the latter part of this week.
Penning said Gregory recorded a gust of 74 miles per hour on April 6 and other communities throughout southeast South Dakota recorded gusts in the 50s and 60s over the past few days.
However, Penning said the wind has been nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year.
“When you have those changes in season, you tend to have those stronger storm events,” she said. “That leads to the windier and gustier days. We just happened to have several back-to-back, and that’s why it’s felt like it’s been really, really windy.”
Looking ahead to next week, Penning said that the NWS has its eyes on another major system that will be impacting the region — but exactly how remains to be seen.
“That storm is still a lot farther out than we like to make definite forecasts for because there’s a lot of uncertainty this far out,” she said. “It does definitely look like a strong storm system is going to move through, but there are a lot of things that can influence the track of that storm yet. It could go farther north; it could go farther south. It could speed up; it could slow down. All of those things will affect where we fall in that storm as it passes over our area. If we’re on the southeast side, we’re in the warm sector and we’ll probably just get rain. But if we’re on the backside of that storm and it passes farther south of us and we’re in that northwest quadrant of it, we could get colder air and turn into snow.”
The storm is expected to impact the area mid-week.
