South Dakota recorded 19 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s update from the Department of Health.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,027.
Yankton County saw one new positive test, its first since June 10. One new recovery was recorded, keeping the number of active cases at three. Also, one new hospitalization was reported.
There were no new cases reported in other area South Dakota counties.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal posted 79 new cases and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,259.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.