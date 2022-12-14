SIOUX FALLS — During this year’s annual open enrollment period, now through Jan. 15, 2023, South Dakotans can enroll in a 2023 health insurance plan on HealthCare.gov, which now has the lowest cost health insurance options ever available through the Marketplace.
Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, most people have access to affordable premiums that help lower costs for families. Four out of five people can find plans for $10 or less per month after tax credits. “Most people now qualify for discounts that help substantially lower their monthly health insurance costs,” said Jill Kesler, senior program manager at the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas. “So, if you are still on the fence about signing up for health insurance for 2023, you should take a look at the plans offered on HealthCare.gov to see just how affordable, high-quality health insurance currently is.”
Families who have found employer insurance unaffordable in the past should look at new opportunities for savings on HealthCare.gov. Starting in 2023, family members of a person who is offered employer-based insurance that is only “affordable” for self-only coverage may be eligible for tax credits to help the entire family enroll in a Marketplace plan with savings. These changes will allow more consumers to qualify for tax credits and cost-sharing reductions for a Marketplace plan.
“People should keep in mind that health insurance plans and prices change year to year,” said Kesler. “If you are enrolled in a 2022 plan, you should return to HealthCare.gov and compare your 2023 plan options to ensure you get the best deal available.”
People enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov are guaranteed comprehensive coverage with no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups. These plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment, and maternity care. In addition, enrollees receive free preventive care services, such as vaccines and health screenings.
Enrolling in health insurance can be confusing, but free local help is available. “If you have questions about insurance, we’re there to help you,” says Judy McCarthy, a Western SD Community Action navigator. Other partner organizations include Horizon Health Care, Community Health Center of the Black Hills, Falls Community Health, South Dakota Urban Indian Health, and the Helpline Center. To find a trained professional to help navigate the enrollment process, visit www.GetCoveredSouthDakota.org or dial 2-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.