SIOUX FALLS — During this year’s annual open enrollment period, now through Jan. 15, 2023, South Dakotans can enroll in a 2023 health insurance plan on HealthCare.gov, which now has the lowest cost health insurance options ever available through the Marketplace.

Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, most people have access to affordable premiums that help lower costs for families. Four out of five people can find plans for $10 or less per month after tax credits. “Most people now qualify for discounts that help substantially lower their monthly health insurance costs,” said Jill Kesler, senior program manager at the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas. “So, if you are still on the fence about signing up for health insurance for 2023, you should take a look at the plans offered on HealthCare.gov to see just how affordable, high-quality health insurance currently is.”

