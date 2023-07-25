LINCOLN, Neb. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a payment error rate report regarding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for the previous fiscal year for each state. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) had an error rate of 7.34% which was the 15th lowest error rate in the nation in fiscal year 2022. The national average error rate was 11.54%

SNAP provides nutrition support to thousands of Nebraska families in need. The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) works with partner states such as Nebraska to ensure that SNAP provides the right amount of benefits to eligible families in the prescribed time frames. This fiscal year 2022 error rate report will be the first payment error rate announcement in two years due to pandemic-related flexibilities from Congress.

