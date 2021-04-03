Suspect In Custody For Hutchinson County Stabbing

FREEMAN — A suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing and tossing a person out of a vehicle on U.S. Highway 81 in eastern Hutchinson County.
The Mitchell Regional 911 released initial details on its Facebook page late Saturday afternoon. The suspect was identified as a male.
The incident apparently started around 5 p.m. Saturday when a person stabbed and threw another individual out of the vehicle near U.S. Highway 81 and 285th Street in Hutchinson County.
The location is about one mile north of Meridian Corner, which marks the intersection of U.S. Highways 81 and 18. The vehicle was later identified as a blue Honda.
Authorities began pursuit of the vehicle near 278th and 435th in the Menno-Freeman area. The vehicle went into a field near 279th and 435th but got back on the road and headed south from 434th and 278th.
The suspect fled on foot at 434th and 276th and was spotted with a knife in his hand. The man was taken into custody, reportedly about three miles west of Freeman.
More information, including the identities of the parties or the victim’s condition, was not immediately available.
