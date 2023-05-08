Here is a list of activities planned for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area on May 12-14:
Friday, May 12
Here is a list of activities planned for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area on May 12-14:

Friday, May 12
Friday, May 12
• 7- 8:30 p.m. —MOTHER’S DAY CARDS: Join the naturalists to create a card for your mom or someone special. Meet at Lewis and Clark Welcome Center.
Saturday, May 13
• 10:30-11:15 a.m. — MORNING STRETCH WITH MOM: Start your morning right with a morning stretch on the beach. Meet at Gavins Beach near Shelter #3.
• 1-2 p.m. — WILDFLOWER SEED BALLS: Create a wildflower seed ball that you can take home to plant your own wildflower garden. Meet at Lewis and Clark Welcome Center.
• 3-4 p.m. — AFTERNOON BIKE RIDE: Take your mom or friends on a bike ride around the park. Meet at Lewis and Clark Midway Beach.
Sunday May 14
• MOTHER’S DAY FREE FISHING: Enjoy a day of free fishing with your mom to celebrate Mother’s Day — no fishing license required.
