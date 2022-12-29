FORT PIERRE — The South Dakota Pulse Crop Growers and Council will host an educational program for producers and others interested in or already growing field peas, lentils and/or chickpeas on Jan. 10, 2023,
Pulse crops, which include peas, lentils and chickpeas, can have a good fit into cropping systems in South Dakota, especially in areas where precipitation is more limited such as central and western South Dakota. These crops have many benefits, including being well adapted to no till production, fixing their own nitrogen, allowing producers an opportunity to manage weeds with alternative chemistries and producing an excellent homegrown source of protein. They are harvested earlier than many common crops and are therefore also an excellent fit for crop rotations that include winter wheat.
