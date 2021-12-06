Santa Claus will make a stop at the Mead Cultural Education Center on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 2-4 p.m.
There will be treat bags and games for the kids plus a hot cocoa station. View the Hall of Trees and three new holiday exhibits while you visit. Kids get free admission in December.
Join in the holiday fun and bring your camera. No professional photographer on site.
The Mead Cultural Education Center is located at 82 Mickelson Drive in Yankton. Call 605-665-3898 with questions.
