SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota State Square, Folk, and Round Dance Association is sponsoring the Spring State Square Dance Festival in Sioux Falls. The event will be held on May 6-7 and will be hosted by the Spares N Pairs Square Dance Club of Sioux Falls. The theme of the festival is “May I Have This Dance? In Sioux Falls.”
The Spring Festival activities will begin with a Trail-In Dance Friday evening, May 6, with Lincoln Siegmann, Rubicon, Wisconsin, calling and Lurita Fugier, Hermosa, cueing the round dances. The dance begins at 8 p.m. All sessions will be held at the Center for Active Generations at 2300 West 46th Street, Sioux Falls.
On Saturday, May 7, there will be a Plus Dance beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Siegmann calling. The Spring Festival begins at 1:30 p.m. The South Dakota Square Dance Association callers will do the calling for the afternoon. Lanny Beam, Sioux Falls, will be the afternoon Master of Ceremonies, and Fugier will be the round dance cuer. There will be business sessions before the 7:30 p.m. Grand March. Beam will be the evening Master of Ceremonies, and the evening round dance cuer will be Fugier. The public is invited to view any and all sessions.
