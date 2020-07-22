The Yankton Community Library is offering the NASA Space Explorers Backpack for checkout.
This backpack is provided through our NASA@MyLibrary grant and is filled with great tools and information to help children and families learn more about space.
Inside the backpack you will find a telescope, accessories, space-themed books, a coding mouse and helpful information to help you get started exploring.
You can contact the library to request one of our two NASA Space Explorers Backpacks or go to our online catalog to request it. While there are two backpacks, they are identical and do not offer different materials.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
