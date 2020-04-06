BROOKINGS — The SDSU Extension Food and Families team will host a six-week virtual “coffee break” series every Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. CST/1:00 p.m. MST beginning Tuesday, April 7. The series will be hosted by SDSU Extension Specialists, starting off with SDSU Extension Nutrition Field Specialist Megan Erickson and SDSU Extension Health Education and Food Safety Specialist Hope Kleine via Zoom.
The sessions will be offered, free of cost, to the general public for six consecutive weeks on April 7, April 14, April 21, April 28, May 5 and May 12.
“The SDSU Extension Food and Families team is excited to continue to broadcast information out to the public during these times of social distancing,” said Kleine.
During the live “coffee breaks,” participants will have the opportunity to ask questions on different topics regarding food, nutrition, families, aging, childcare and family financial management. All sessions will be recorded and made available to the public to access and view at their own convenience.
“We encourage individuals who are interested in learning about food preservation, the Master Food Preserver program, personal finances, supporting older adults, upcoming virtual program offerings, and other topics to connect via online discussion with our Extension Specialists through this opportunity,” said Kleine.
Those wishing to participate can visit extension.sdstate.edu for more information and to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.