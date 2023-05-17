Authorities Investigating Two Pickstown Deaths

PICKSTOWN — Authorities are investigating two suspicious deaths at a Pickstown residence.
The deceased are a male and female, according to Charles Mix County Sheriff Randy Thaler.
“At this time, there does not appear to be any threat to the public,” the sheriff said in a news release Wednesday.
Names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family, Thaler said. No further information has been released on the deaths, when and how they occurred or any suspects.
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.
The cause of the deaths was not released to the public. It’s not immediately clear whether authorities are looking at the case as homicides or with any suspect(s).
Because of the ongoing nature of the case, Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steven Cotton referred the Press & Dakotan inquiry to the sheriff’s office.
“I spoke with Sheriff Thaler earlier today and we agreed that, until the investigation is finalized, all questions regarding the case will be directed to his office,” the state’s attorney said.
Authorities welcome any information from the public regarding the case, Cotton said.
“If anyone has any information they believe will be of value in the investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, he added.
The Press & Dakotan messaged Thaler but didn’t receive an immediate response.
The newspaper contacted the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, which includes the DCI, but had not received a response by press time.
The P&D also contacted the South Dakota Attorney General’s office, with spokesman Tony Mangan indicating he was checking into the investigation.
Pickstown, with a population of about 225 residents, is located on the eastern shore of the Missouri River next to Fort Randall Dam.
This is a developing story. Follow the Press & Dakotan for updates online, on social media and in print.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
