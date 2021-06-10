Contact Center Copes With COVID Crunch

After helping many through financial straits caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Contact Center staff is taking stock of how the pandemic has affected that organization.
The Contact Center is an emergency assistance agency that has been serving the Yankton area for nearly 50 years ago and continues to evolve, offering a range of services from personal-hygiene items to protective payee services.
When cases of COVID-19 spiked in South Dakota last fall, the Contact Center saw an increase in people needing financial assistance and has since adjusted its schedule to remain over the noon hour.
“We’ve had a lot of people coming in because of the pandemic,” Troy Thurman, executive director of the Contact Center, told the Press & Dakotan. “In the application, inevitably, it’s going to say, ‘I lost my job because of COVID’ or ‘I am underemployed’ or ‘They cut my hours.’”
For the Contact Center, about 90% of funding comes from public, private and church donations, which are down because of the pandemic. Many of the items given away to clients are donated, including personal-hygiene products and donations of fresh and shelf-stable foods, Thurman said.
“The Contact Center brings in approximately 5-10% from payee fees,” he said adding that the fees are set by the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA).
Located on the lower level of the Yankton County Government Center, Yankton’s Contact Center has quietly grown into much more than a food pantry.
It can provide a 3- to 4-day supply of food for individuals and families on an as-needed basis, but it can also help with miscellaneous emergency needs, including rent, utilities, medications, gas for medical appointments and clothing vouchers.
Also, more than 80 individuals rely on the Contact Center for its payee services to keep up with the day-today functions involved with bill paying.
When it comes to the emergency services, the goal is to be quick and preemptive, Thurman said..
“Due to limited funding, we can’t help if you’re already disconnected or already evicted,” he said. “Our goal is to be proactive and to try to help (people) before they are evicted or before their utility is cut off.”
Also, limited funding means that the Contact Center only pays partial rents and utilities.
“What we usually tell (people) is, once they secure other types of help, maybe through a family member or the landlord, we will pay the last $150-$200,” Thurman said.
If an individual or family has already been evicted or has had their utility shut off, a fairly robust referral system with other local organizations can still get some assistance, he said.
“We have a new social platform and we get referrals and we can give referrals,” Thurman said. “We work hand in hand with the Rural Office of Community Services (ROCS) and Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, and United Way.”
When the Contact Center is able to offer assistance, it is often given on the same day as the request, he said.
“If someone has a medical appointment in Sioux Falls, we ask for proof from the medical office where the appointment is, and then, we’ll help with gas to get them there,” he said. “For financial things, we have an application.”
The Contact Center works with local pharmacies if help is needed paying for prescription medication. Assistance with medications does not include opiates, benzodiazepine or injected drugs, he noted.
Annual Contact Center events include the Back Pack Project, which provides children grades K-8 with a back pack of their choice filled with needed school supplies, the holiday food basket Christmas distribution and fruit baskets to area shut-ins, as well as food drives.
“Most people think we are just a food pantry,” Thurman said. “It’s kind of a minor part of what we do.”
