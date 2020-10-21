BATH — The South Dakota FFA Foundation has awarded $5,600 in grants for local FFA chapter service-learning projects.
SD FFA Executive Director, Gerri Ann Eide says, “We want to grow community leaders for tomorrow by encouraging FFA members to take an active role in the betterment of their communities, and find pride in the communities at the same time. These are valuable educational activities that impact agriculture education students for a lifetime.”
The Yankton chapter received South Dakota FFA Foundation funds this fall for their service project of:
• Purchasing and planting a variety of tree species to replace ash trees at the city golf course.
These grants were made possible, as a special project of the SD FFA Foundation, thanks to funds provided by TransCanada and Wilbur Ellis Company, Inc sponsoring the Miller and Wolsey-Wessington grants.
