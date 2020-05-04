Accidents
• A report was received at 7:58 a.m. Saturday of an injury accident in Yankton.
• A report was received at 4:26 p.m. Sunday of an accident on James Place.
• A report was received at 4:43 p.m. Sunday of an accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:46 p.m. Monday of a three-vehicle accident on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:56 a.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident on Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:29 p.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:48 a.m. Sunday of a car-versus-deer accident on E. Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:43 a.m. Monday of an accident off of 307th St.
