PIERRE — Members of the South Dakota Arts Council, the advisory board of the state arts agency, will meet remotely via online/call-in format May 4 for the Council’s annual spring grants meeting.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. CDT/8:30 a.m. MDT. The public is invited to listen to the proceedings. An agenda and audio link will be posted 72 hours prior to the meeting at https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/Meetings.aspx?BoardID=7.

