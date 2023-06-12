PIERRE — South Dakota Housing, in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED), will be hosting a public meeting to discuss housing and community development priorities.
The meeting is an opportunity for the public to provide their comments, suggestions and ideas for how federal Community Planning and Development (CPD) dollars should be utilized for housing and community development. All input received will be considered when drafting South Dakota’s 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan for HUD CDP programs. All housing and community development initiatives and policies are then outlined in the program allocation plans, outlining how S.D. Housing and GOED will administer the financing programs.
The federal programs to be discussed are HUD’s Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership Program, Housing Trust Fund and Emergency Solutions Grants Program.
Persons interested in learning about the programs or providing comments are encouraged to call-in or attend online via Skype for Business. Be sure to download the application onto your device in plenty of time prior to joining the meeting.
The public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 15. You can participate by calling 844-773-7615; the conference ID is 946805. You can also join in by desktop or tablet: https://meet.sdhda.org/chas/K6MVYH6L.
Interested persons unable to attend the public meeting may submit written comments to S.D. Housing, attention Chas Olson, PO Box 1237, Pierre, SD 57501; by fax 605-773-5154 or by email to chas@sdhda.org. Comments are due by June 22, at 5 p.m. Central Time.
Information on the above programs and copies of the current allocation plans may be obtained without charge by calling 605-773-3181 or by visiting www.sdhousing.org.
