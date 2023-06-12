PIERRE — South Dakota Housing, in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED), will be hosting a public meeting to discuss housing and community development priorities.

The meeting is an opportunity for the public to provide their comments, suggestions and ideas for how federal Community Planning and Development (CPD) dollars should be utilized for housing and community development. All input received will be considered when drafting South Dakota’s 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan for HUD CDP programs. All housing and community development initiatives and policies are then outlined in the program allocation plans, outlining how S.D. Housing and GOED will administer the financing programs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.