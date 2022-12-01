100 Years Ago
Saturday, December 2, 1922
• Yankton broadcast her first radio concert to the world last evening, and the Dakota Radio Apparatus Company, whose radiophone station WNAX has the broadcasting apparatus, has been receiving messages of congratulations from the surrounding territory all day. Friends were entertained at a number of homes about the city where there were radio receiving sets, during the concert which lasted from 10:30 to 11:45 last night.
• The Red Cross lifeboat, now parked on the courthouse lawn awaiting a disaster call which it is hoped may never come, is proving an object of interest and discussion. The craft is mounted on wheels and can be trailed behind an automobile to the scene of disaster in a few minutes after a call is received.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 2, 1947
• A new 65-foot aluminum ladder is the latest addition to the firefighting equipment of the Yankton Fire Department, Fire Chief Cecil S. Bauer announced today. The 65-foot ladder is to be mounted on the La France truck in place of a 26-foot ladder on the chassis, Bauer said.
• The South Dakota University Coyotes romped over the Sioux Falls College Braves, 70-40, in their tilt last night. It was the first game of the season for the university, and the first defeat of the season for the Braves, who have two wins to their credit.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, December 2, 1972
• South Dakota poet Freya Manfred will be on the campus of Mount Marty College Tuessday, Dec. 5, for a day of sharing her poetry. The South Dakota Arts Council, through its RENT-A-POET program, and the MMC cultural committee are co-sponsoring her appearance. Freya Manfred, daughter of novelist Frederick Manfred, came directly to the state arts council’s RENT-A-POET program from the McDowell Writer’s Colony in Petersborough, N.H.
• For the better part of three periods Friday night the Yankton Bucks played basketball the way everyone has been saying they can. Bob Winter’s Bucks combined some red-hot shooting and almost unbelievably tough defense to take a 29-14 halftime lead and coasted to a 65-41 win over the Kernels.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 2, 1997
• Some University of South Dakota officials are trying to make the state a leader in handling disaster victims’ emotional and physical needs. Gerald Jacobs, director of the renowned Disaster Mental Health Center at the University of South Dakota, is targeting the state and nation as the USD psychology department expands its program. USD will offer the first doctoral program in the nation focusing on clinical and disaster psychology, with classes starting in the spring.
• Mount Marty College will play Concordia-St. Paul Friday in women’s basketball action in a preliminary to the Minnesota Timberwolves-Sacramento Kings NBA basketball game. Tickets are available from the Mount Marty College athletic office.
