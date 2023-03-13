VERMILLION — Ensemble Chaconne will perform at the National Music Museum in Vermillion on Sunday, March 19, as part of the “NMM Live!” series. This free performance starts at 2 p.m.
Ensemble Chaconne — comprised of Peter H. Bloom (flute), Olav Christ Henrikson (lute, theorbo and early guitars), and Carol Lewis (viola da gamba) — transports the audience to the salons and palaces of 18th century Europe with “The Glorious Ones — Treasures by the Late Baroque Masters.” Praised by Classical Voice of North Carolina as “a powerhouse of great playing,” the ensemble performs masterpieces by J.S. Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, Telemann and other great composers of the baroque era. Now celebrating its 37th season, the ensemble tours widely in the U.S. and abroad.
