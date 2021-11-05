CROFTON, Neb. — A fundraising dinner for the Crofton Band will be held Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Crofton Hay Market. Serving is from 5-9 p.m.
The menu will include pizza and two salads. You can dine in or carry out.
Proceeds go toward the Crofton Band’s trip to Kansas City.
