• A report was received at 2:03 a.m. Saturday of signs being removed from Eighth Street.
• A report was received at 1:46 a.m. of a stolen bike on E. 18th Street.
• A report was received at 10:58 p.m. Friday of a fight on E. 13th Street.
• A report was received at 10:14 p.m. Friday of loud, artillery-style fireworks on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 3:44 p.m. Friday of individuals not paying for lottery tickets at a convenience store.
• A report was received at 2:25 p.m. Friday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 2:10 p.m. Friday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 6:04 p.m. Friday of a fight on Douglas Avenue.
• A report was received at 12:47 p.m. Monday of a power line possibly down. It was determined to be a cable line and a local cable company was contacted.
• A report was received at 11:19 p.m. Sunday of a fight on Broadway Avenue. According to the police, two women were fighting over the fireworks ordinance not being respected. One woman had children in the house sleeping.
