The first installment of Adult 101 will be held at the Yankton Community Library on Monday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m.
January’s topic is Health and Fitness with Mark “Coach Rozy” Roozen.
Adult 101 is a new monthly program series for teens and adults to learn how to navigate some of the overwhelming and confusing parts of adulthood.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
