The COVID-19 pandemic has been, in many ways, a mixed bag for area manufacturers.
Yankton Area Progressive Growth (YAPG) CEO Nancy Wenande told the Press & Dakotan that some manufacturers, beyond the implementation of their own social distancing protocols, are having a fairly normal spring so far.
“Yankton has a lot of diversity in our manufacturing facilities,” Wenande said. “Some of the facilities, based on what they manufacture, have been doing well and have work orders that will extend beyond the summer.”
But she said other local plants aren’t quite as fortunate.
“There are other industries that are more consumer-based that are struggling a bit more,” she said.
In some cases, furloughs and temporary shutdowns have been implemented.
One of those businesses was Hydro Extrusions, Inc., of Yankton. The Press & Dakotan reported earlier this month that the plant shut down on April 9 for a 10-day suspension of production. The shutdown came as a result of COVID-19 but was planned before four employees were confirmed to have COVID-19 just prior to the shutdown.
Hydro HR manager Amanda Potts confirmed to the Press & Dakotan Thursday that the plant’s closure had not been extended and that operations are underway once again with health protocols still in place.
Wenande said some manufacturers are taking differing approaches to deal with the pandemic.
“One of the other manufacturers is doing alternating of shifts where some employees will be furloughed one week and they’ll come back and another segment of the workforce will be furloughed a different week,” she said. “That’s the way they’re able to keep the majority of the employees busy and working, yet on the weeks that they are furloughed, they would be eligible to apply for unemployment assistance.”
Wenande said that at least one local manufacturer has retooled its production and begun producing personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical professionals. Attempts to contact the business before press time were unsuccessful.
Though the pandemic has been with the region for more than a month, Wenande said it is still far too early to assess COVID-19’s full impact on area businesses.
“It’s really hard to put any numbers in that category right now,” she said. “We don’t know how long, essentially, the rest of the country will be shut down. There are some companies where their manufacturing has not been impacted at all — they are still busy, they are still hiring, there’s work to be done and there are still jobs available in Yankton.”
She added that the pandemic’s effects will linger locally well after the disease is stamped out of the area.
“It’s going to be really hard for a while on the community,” she said. “The small businesses are the life blood of communities like Yankton. And while a lot who work in the manufacturing industry might not be the small-business owners, that could be their spouse or that could be one of their children who owns one of those small businesses. It really does impact the majority of the community from all aspects.”
