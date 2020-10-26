ACCIDENTS
• A report was received at 9:56 a.m. Friday on a non-injury accident on Highway 52.
• A report was received at 9:23 a.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on Shore Drive.
• A report was received at 6:35 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle in the ditch near the intersection of Highway 50 and 432nd Ave.
• A report was received at 7:32 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident on Highway 52.
• A report was received at 8:46 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident near the intersection of Highway 50 and 430th Ave.
• A report was received at 12:59 p.m. Sunday of a non-injury accident on Highway 50 east of Yankton.
• A report was received at 8:43 p.m. Sunday of a car-versus-deer accident on 309th St.
• A report was received at 3:07 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle hitting a stop sign on 18th St.
• A report was received at 2:52 p.m. Sunday of a two-vehicle accident on Fourth St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.