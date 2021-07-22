• Jacob Abdo, 27, of Yankton was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold for the department of Corrections.
• Charleen Marek, 42, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold for court services.
• Amber Purdy, 41, Brookings, was arrested Wednesday on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
• Archie Vavra, 74, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for duty to stop after an accident/unattended vehicle.
• Shenona Banks, 25, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear, breach of conditions and possession of a controlled substance.
• Tracy Korslund, 35, Lennox, was arrested Wednesday on a facility hold for Clay County.
• Carl Blank, 75, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence (second).
• Calissa Steinberg, 20, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
